Car crashes into home in Wisconsin Rapids

Witnesses tell Newschannel 7 a car crashed into a home in Wisconsin Rapids Sunday evening.
By Stella Porter
Published: Dec. 27, 2020 at 8:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wood County Sheriff’s Department tells Newschannel 7 a car crashed into a home in Wisconsin Rapids Sunday evening.

Police say a car was going northbound on 13th Avenue North and failed to stop at a stop sign. It then collided with a car going eastbound on High Street. The car going eastbound then hit a nearby home, causing damage to the car and the home’s gas line, according to the Wood County Sheriff’s department.

Each car had one person inside, and both have minor injuries, police say.

This is a developing story.

