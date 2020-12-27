Woman organizes bra drive for local women’s shelter

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - With a goal of 500, one local resident is collecting gently used bras to donate to the Women’s Community in Wausau.

Jacquelyn Tolksdorf noticed one of the most essential clothing items for women is one of the least donated clothing items in Wausau.

“A lot of shelters don’t get bras as donations very often, so I’m hoping to get the five-hundred or more bras.”

Tolksdorf says bras provide women security and confidence. She’s determined to restore those two things for many women in the area by collecting bras of all types.

“They can be nursing bras or sports bras, they can be cute, lacey bras, or any kind of bra because there’s definitely someone in the shelter who could use it.”

Lift Central Gym (2807 Rib Mountain) is currently the only drop-off location, but Tolksdorf says she’s seeking more.

“If you’re a business that has a little bit of walk-in traffic and you’d love to help out, I’m providing boxes and posters for your patrons who are coming in to donate a bra.”

For more information about how to serve as a drop-off location or how to donate your gently used bras, visit Tolkdorf’s organization page or send her an email at hello@unglitch.io.

