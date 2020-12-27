Advertisement

Wisconsin drunken driving convictions, related offenses down

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 27, 2020 at 11:54 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A Wisconsin Legislative Bureau report shows that yearly convictions for drunken driving and other related offenses dropped by nearly 18,000 between 2004 and 2018.

The study also shows that alcohol-related fatal crashes have also declined in Wisconsin in the past 12 years, which mirrors a trend seen nationwide.

Wisconsin Public Radio reports that the Wisconsin Department of Transportation estimates alcohol-related crashes cost Wisconsinites more than $400 million in 2015.

The report says certain policy changes such as increased sanctions contributed to the decline in drunken driving-related crashes, although “there is no single or predominant cause.”

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Town of Rome Police Department is looking for 38-year-old Lindsay Folan.
BREAKING: Missing Rome woman found dead
The Town of Rome Police Department is looking for 38-year-old Lindsay Folan.
Town of Rome Police ask for help locating missing woman
No one is hurt after a nasty crash at a busy intersection in Weston.
No one injured in Weston rollover crash
Light to moderate snow Sunday afternoon into the evening hours.
First Alert Weather: More snow before the weekend ends
COVID-19 Updates
Just over 1,500 new COVID-19 cases reported Christmas Day

Latest News

Slippery and snow covered roads are likely, especially in Central Wisconsin this afternoon to...
First Alert Weather: Snow impacting the area to start week
Unemployment benefits lapse for millions as Trump doesn’t sign bill
Unemployment benefits lapse for millions as Trump doesn’t sign bill (12/27/20)
Wausau crash being investigated (12/27/20)
Wausau crash being investigated (12/27/20)
Crews Prepare for New Year's Celebration in Times Square (12/27/20)
Crews Prepare for New Year's Celebration in Times Square (12/27/20)