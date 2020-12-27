Advertisement

Wausau crash being investigated

A 22-year-old man is in the hospital after attempting to flee from Wausau Police officers and crashing near Memorial Park.(wsaw)
By Tony Langfellow
Published: Dec. 27, 2020 at 8:16 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A 22-year-old man is in the hospital after attempting to flee from Wausau Police officers and crashing near Memorial Park early in the morning Sunday, Dec. 27.

The press release sent out by the Wausau Police Department said the driver was being pulled over by officers for speeding near Grand Avenue and Sturgeon Eddy Road in Wausau.

A short car chase occurred before the man crashed and caught fire near the park.

Officers were able to put out the fire and the man has been transported to Aspirus Wausau Hospital for treatment.

