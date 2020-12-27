Advertisement

Macie Zurfluh hired as Newman Catholic girls basketball coach

Newman Catholic High School
Newman Catholic High School(wsaw)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Dec. 27, 2020 at 5:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Macie Zurfluh has been hired as the new Newman Catholic girls basketball coach, Newman Catholic announced Sunday.

Zurfluh played college basketball at St. Norbert College, where she was a first-team and second-team All-MWC in her time there. She led the conference in assists and steals in her junior and senior years, while leading her team in scoring both of those years.

She is a graduate of Assumption high school, where she made four state championship appearances, winning it her freshman and senior year. She was first-team all-state in her senior year.

“Macie will bring a youthful energy and passion to the program that it needs during this time. Our girls basketball team is fortunate to find someone like Coach Zurfluh to take over mid-season during the challenges that the pandemic presents. I know she is fully committed to this team and excited for this chance to work with this group of young women on and off the court. I look forward to supporting her and this team,” Athletic director Scott Fitzgerald said in a press release.

She takes over for the Cardinals during a difficult stretch in which they have dropped their first six games. Former head coach Paul Haag stepped down from the programs a week ago due to “personal reasons.”

