First Alert Weather: Snow impacting the area to start week

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - First there was the blast of arctic air leading up to Christmas, now snow makes a comeback across North Central Wisconsin. Cloudy with snow developing around midday and continuing through the afternoon into the mid-evening hours. Accumulations of a coating to 1″ north and west of Wausau, 1-3″ from Wausau south and east, with locally higher amounts over 3″ southeast of Stevens Point. Highs in the mid 20s.

Light to moderate snow is expected this afternoon into the mid evening hours. (WSAW)

In effect for parts of Central Wisconsin through this evening. (WSAW)

Light to moderate snow will fall into this evening in the region. (WSAW)

Lingering snow showers will wind down this evening, otherwise mostly cloudy and chilly tonight with lows in the low to mid 10s. More clouds than sun, brisk, and continued chilly on Monday. Highs in the upper teens. Wind chill values in the single digits.

The next potential winter storm that will impact the Badger State is expected to move our way later Tuesday. Increasing clouds on Tuesday with snow developing during the evening. Highs in the mid 20s. Periods of snow Tuesday night into Wednesday, possibly heavy at times overnight into the morning hours on Wednesday. The snow may mix with sleet or rain in the far south Wednesday morning. The precipitation will wind down later in the day. There is the potential for significant snowfall in much of North Central Wisconsin from this storm. A First Alert Weather Day is a strong possibility to be issued for this storm, so be sure to check back for updates. Highs on Wednesday in the upper 20s to around 30.

Snow moves into the area Tuesday evening. (WSAW)

Snow, possibly heavy at times Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. (WSAW)

Periods of snow into Wednesday afternoon. (WSAW)

Snow will taper off later in the day. (WSAW)

A significant snowfall is possible in the region Tuesday night into Wednesday. (WSAW)

New Year’s Eve features some sun with highs in the low 20s. Temperatures around midnight will be in the teens. New Year’s Day is mostly cloudy with a chance of snow south. High in the mid 20s. Some sun next weekend with highs in the mid 20s Saturday, mid to upper 20s on Sunday.

