Dirt bikes find their winter home on ice

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - While dirt bikes are typically viewed as a summer activity, Wisconsinites find a new home for them—the ice.

Every weekend, a group of Wausau racers take over a section of the Big Rib River near Rookery View Park. They use this time to practice for upcoming races.

They compete in competitions across central Wisconsin lakes throughout the winter.

While ice is typically slippery to walk on, they say there’s plenty of traction.

“You’d never think like ‘riding on the ice, do you just slide out?’ No. You actually have a lot more traction on the ice then you would on the dirt,” said Ethan Ramsey, who has been competing for the last few seasons.

“Kind of just being able to come out here and have some fun and ride dirt bikes,” said Izach McGrew, who just started racing this year.

They add that the thrill only makes it more fun.

“You really got to be a daredevil and just. You crave it. You want to go faster and faster and push to the limits,” said Jason Heidl, the veteran of the group with 35 years of racing experience.

Drivers who see the ice racers are encouraged to stop and watch. Competition starts in early January on Lake Petenwell.

