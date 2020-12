WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Lindsey Folan was found dead in Adams County early Saturday morning, according to the Rome Police Department.

Folan was found at 8:34 am Saturday morning near the town of Leola.

She had been last seen at 1:30 a.m. on Thursday, December 24th on the 200 block of Leisure Lane in the Town of Rome.

