Baseball Hall-of-Famer Phil Niekro dies

(Gray News) - The Atlanta Braves announced on Twitter on Sunday that Hall of Fame pitcher Phil Niekro has died.

The Braves said in a statement the legendary pitcher died in his sleep after dealing with cancer for years. He was 81.

He was nicknamed “Knucksie” for his frequent use of the knuckleball, the club said, and accumulated 318 wins over his quarter-century career, with a lifetime 3.35 ERA. Niekro ranks 16th in the majors in wins and 11th in strikeouts.

Niekro spent 21 of his 24 years in the major leagues with the Braves in Milwaukee and Atlanta, signing with the Milwaukee Braves in 1958.

He “owns or shares” a portion of 12 pitching records on the team, having played in “a franchise-record 740 games,” the Braves said.

The Ohio native was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1997.

In a statement, the Braves organization said they were “heartbroken” to learn of Niekro’s loss and said he “baffled batters on the field and later was always the first to join in community activities.”

Rest In Peace, Knucksie ❤️ pic.twitter.com/61G6oZ7Z6a — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) December 27, 2020

