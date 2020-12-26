Advertisement

Wausau Eagles Club feeds over 700 people with drive-thru dinner

Eagles Club volunteer distributing meals
Eagles Club volunteer distributing meals(WSAW)
By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Dec. 25, 2020 at 9:00 PM CST
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Eagles Club feeds over 700 of Wausau’s community members with a free drive-thru Christmas dinner.

Eagles Club Secretary Justin Sorenson is grateful to be able to donate a warm meal to people during this time, considering the challenging year that many people had, due to COVID-19.

“It’s been a rough nine months. Everybody’s losing income, losing jobs, so this is our way of giving back to the community with our ability to do that. It feels really well having all the staff come together, all the volunteers that are doing this.”

Offering food items like ham, bread, corn and candy canes, Sorenson says he’d happy the Eagles Club will make sure many of their neighbors receive at least one warm meal today.

“It’s a huge burden off a lot of their shoulders. Some people don’t know where their next meal is going to be or if they’re going to get anything at all, so this way we at least have warm meal for everybody.”

This is the second drive-thru dinner the Eagles Club hosted this holiday season. Two weeks ago, the club donated over 1,000 meals to their neighbors and community members. The Eagles Club also hosted a drive-thru dinner this Easter.

