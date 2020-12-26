Advertisement

Town of Rome Police ask for help locating missing woman

The Town of Rome Police Department is looking for 38-year-old Lindsay Folan.
The Town of Rome Police Department is looking for 38-year-old Lindsay Folan.(Rome Police Department)
By Desiree Fischer
Published: Dec. 26, 2020 at 11:45 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF ROME, Wis. (WSAW) - The Town of Rome Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

38-year-old Lindsay A. Folan was last seen at 1:30 a.m. on Thursday, December 24th on the 200 block of Leisure Lane in the Town of Rome. She was driving a 2015 gray Toyota Corolla.

If you have any information about Folan’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Rome Police Department at 715-325-8020.

Missing: The Rome Police Department is asking for your help in locating Lindsay A. Folan, (38 years old, Female, White,...

Posted by Rome Police Department on Friday, December 25, 2020

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews from the Wausau Fire Department battle a house fire on the 800 block of Fulton St. on...
Christmas Eve fire damages Wausau home
Three injured, several buildings damaged in Christmas morning explosion in historic downtown...
Downtown Nashville explosion knocks communications offline
Jacquelyn Hunt received a free minivan on Christmas Eve 2020 and immediately used it to deliver...
Madison woman given free minivan, immediately uses it to help others
COVID-19 Updates
Just over 1,500 new COVID-19 cases reported Christmas Day
The Wall Street Journal reports the property was sold for $22 million.
Michael Jackson’s Neverland Ranch sold to billionaire

Latest News

Sun mixing with clouds and not quite as chilly.
First Alert Weather: More snow before the weekend ends
More clouds than sun Saturday. Light snow Sunday afternoon and evening.
First Alert Weather: Friday Night Forecast
Tine and Cellar provides free Christmas luncheon
Eagles Club Christmas Dinner
Eagles Club Christmas Dinner