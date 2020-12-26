Town of Rome Police ask for help locating missing woman
Published: Dec. 26, 2020 at 11:45 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TOWN OF ROME, Wis. (WSAW) - The Town of Rome Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.
38-year-old Lindsay A. Folan was last seen at 1:30 a.m. on Thursday, December 24th on the 200 block of Leisure Lane in the Town of Rome. She was driving a 2015 gray Toyota Corolla.
If you have any information about Folan’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Rome Police Department at 715-325-8020.
