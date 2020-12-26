Advertisement

Tine and Cellar provides free Christmas luncheon

By Desiree Fischer and Kailin Schumacher
Published: Dec. 25, 2020 at 10:38 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - Staff members from Tine and Cellar in Weston donated their time at the restaurant on Christmas Day to make sure people looking for a hot meal had a place to go.

It’s a tradition in the making.

For the second year, Tine and Cellar served up free lunches to the community, offering them to anyone who walked in the door.

General manager Jesses Bartnik said, “There are so many different reasons that people aren’t able to be with families this year, and everything that we can do it doesn’t matter your background, you’re welcome here. "

Family members ages 7 to 70 joined in on the fun, donating not only their time on Christmas Day but also every penny they made in tips.

“So, this year all of our volunteers actually just decided, every single dollar, penny left behind is all getting donated to The Women’s Community,” said Bartnik

It’s a gesture they say stemmed from a year of support from their community when things were difficult.

Bartnik explains, “Our overall philosophy is that we just love giving back to the community and just being a part of the entire community that supported us this entire time. So this year, even more so, we felt the need to give back, as much as we can.”

Volunteer Jim Hill said, “This is not about money this is about people. So I think this is a great day and a great thing we’re doing here.”

And something they hope even their youngest volunteers will learn from.

“I think it just shows a kind gesture goes a long way in and years from now, the people, the young kids are doing what we’re doing now so”

