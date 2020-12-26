The power of $5: How small donations are changing lives

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - $5 alone can equal a cup of coffee. But collectively, it can change lives.

“It’s very humbling to know that all these people are coming together to do this that most of the time for people that they don’t know,” said Nicole Stroik, the founder of the power of five Facebook group.

The group, titled “The Power of $5, started 5 years ago with a close group of Stroik’s family and friends with a small goal.

“We could do like money, one a month. Just raise a couple hundred bucks here and there,” Stroik added.

It’s a simple concept. Give $5 when you can, and trade a cup of coffee or something small to create happiness for another family.

“It’s $5. It doesn’t seem like a lot, but obviously when it comes together it’s very powerful,” Stroik said.

It’s become as powerful as a Facebook group with 1,600 people.

“Everything that I’ve asked this group for,” Stroik said, “they just go above and beyond every single time.”

So far the group based in Stevens Point has helped the warming center, a college student, Evergreen Community Initiatives &The Place of Peace and 14 other people and organizations.

“I had kind of forgotten about some places so just to put it together and see how many people we have helped,” Stroik said.

Their latest beneficiaries were nine families with Christmas gifts.

“That was pretty amazing because I feel like this year a lot of people were struggling putting presents under their trees,” Stroik explained.

Each time a new group to comes support Stroik worries it’s too big to support. But each time, she’s been proven wrong.

“‘Oh 9′s a lot. Like I don’t know if we can take this on in this group,’ Stroik says she though before raising money for the nine families. “But again, they came out full force.”

What started in January has turned into nearly $18,000. Proving five dollars is all it can take.

“It clearly shows that $5 is making a difference”

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.