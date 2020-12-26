No one injured in Weston rollover crash

WESTON Wis. (WSAW) - No one is hurt after a nasty crash at a busy intersection in Weston.

One car was going eastbound on Scofield Avenue, one was turning south on Camp Phillips Road.

The car turning did not see the car coming East.

“Both of the cars are probably totaled, unfortunately. Nothing that anyone wants to deal with this holiday season, especially with what this year has brought, but luckily no injuries, so we’re going to get it cleaned up pretty quick here and back to normal traffic,” said John Lauer, Battalion Chief, SAFER Fire.

Safer tells NewsChannel 7 the road should be clear and back open.

