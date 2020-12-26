Advertisement

Local businesses have steady holiday sales amid pandemic

Christmas books at Janke Book Store in Downtown Wausau
Christmas books at Janke Book Store in Downtown Wausau(WSAW)
By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Dec. 26, 2020 at 4:43 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - After months of uncertainty, two local businesses thrive this holiday season with sales, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Janke Book Store and Shepherd and Schaller Sporting Goods, both located in Downtown Wausau, have seen new and returning customers this holiday season. Despite the constant changes that many people have had to adapt to because of the coronavirus, one thing that didn’t change this year was the spirit of holiday shopping and gift giving.

Co-owner of Janke Book Store Jane Johnson Janke says the book store was the place to visit during the past few months.

“We have just the perfect if you’re going to survive a pandemic. We have books for reading, games for family time at home, lots of jigsaw puzzling, art supplies if you’re going to start a new hobby doing art and painting, and then of course greeting cards because you can’t see grandma, you’re sending her a card.”

Janke says many of her customers felt safe as the book store takes several precautions to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Shepherd and Schaller Sporting Goods had a winter similar to past years, according to owner Robb Shepherd.

“We have been busy as we are for all holiday seasons and certainly into the winter time because that’s one of our busiest times of the year.”

