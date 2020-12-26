Advertisement

Just over 1,500 new COVID-19 cases reported Christmas Day

COVID-19 Updates
COVID-19 Updates(KTUU)
By Caroline Peterson
Published: Dec. 25, 2020 at 5:47 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV/AP) - COVID-19 cases continued on the downward trend Christmas Day, with the seven-day rolling average sitting at just over 2,300, according to the Wisconsin Dept. of Health Services.

Comparatively, the rolling average sat at 5,372 one month prior.

The DHS reminded people on Twitter Thursday that residents should continue to stay home and host small or virtual celebrations for the holidays this year.

Wisconsin health officials reported slightly more than 1,500 new cases of the coronavirus Friday, making up about 17.5% of the tests that were processed in the last day. It’s the third time in the last week that the daily report has shown fewer than 2,000 positive tests.

Nearly 468,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. Wisconsin ranks 25th in the country for new cases per capita in the last two weeks. One in every 273 people in the state tested positive in the past week.

Of the total cases, roughly seven percent are active. 92 percent of those who contracted the virus have since recovered.

The DHS reported five more people lost their lives to the virus, and 56 people were hospitalized Friday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews from the Wausau Fire Department battle a house fire on the 800 block of Fulton St. on...
Christmas Eve fire damages Wausau home
NORAD’s Santa Tracker is firing up! Here’s how to follow along
Linnea Koller delivers a box full of candy to the Stevens Point Police Department, thanking...
Stevens Point police receive a ‘sweet’ surprise, thank you for service
Three injured, several buildings damaged in Christmas morning explosion in historic downtown...
Downtown Nashville explosion knocks communications offline
Jacquelyn Hunt received a free minivan on Christmas Eve 2020 and immediately used it to deliver...
Madison woman given free minivan, immediately uses it to help others

Latest News

More clouds than sun Saturday. Light snow Sunday afternoon and evening.
First Alert Weather: Friday Night Forecast
Tine and Cellar provides free Christmas luncheon
Eagles Club Christmas Dinner
Eagles Club Christmas Dinner
Tine and Cellar offers Christmas Meals
Tine and Cellar offers Christmas Meals
Pat Huber is home for Christmas, after four months hospitalized.
Madison veteran shares his Christmas story of love and loss