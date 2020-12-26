First Alert Weather: More snow before the weekend ends

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Not as chilly this weekend with some times of sunshine, but also more intervals of clouds on Saturday. Temperatures will be about 10 degrees higher, reaching the mid 20s.

Clouds will build in on Sunday morning with a good risk of light snow from the afternoon through the evening. Accumulations of 1-2″ are anticipated for much of the area, while lesser amounts in the far north and far south. Roads will range from slippery and wet to snow-covered and hazardous. Highs on Sunday in the mid 20s.

Snow will falling Sunday afternoon into the evening. (WSAW)

An inch or two of snow is anticipated to fall Sunday afternoon and night. (WSAW)

A chilly start to the work week on Monday with clouds and some sun. Highs only in the mid teens. The next weather maker will begin to inch closer to the region on Tuesday. Clouds thicken on Tuesday with a risk of snow developing either late in the day or during the evening hours. Highs in the mid 20s. Periods of snow are forecast to impact the region Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, while low pressure drives northeast toward the Badger State. On Wednesday, the snow could mix with or change to sleet, freezing rain, and rain for a part of the day. The best bet of this happening would be for the afternoon into the early evening hours. Once the low shifts to the north, the switch back to snow or snow showers are expected. Depending on the exact track of the low pressure, we could see a sizeable snowfall or a wintry mess of precipitation. Temperatures on Wednesday are anticipated to rise into the low to mid 30s.

Snow, along with a wintry mix and rain could impact the region. (WSAW)

Mostly cloudy on Thursday with snow showers possible. High in the mid 20s. Friday is partly sunny with a high close to 20.

