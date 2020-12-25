Advertisement

Salvation Army wraps up Wausau red kettle campaign

The Wausau Salvation Army red kettle campaign is finishing up for the season and they are counting up the funds they have so far.(wsaw)
By Brennen Scarborough
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 6:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Salvation Army red kettle campaign is finishing up for the season and they are counting up the funds they have so far. It’s been a pretty tough year for the red kettles, with the Salvation Army making roughly half of what they had last December. But they still have some money to count up, and possibly make their goal.

“Last year our goal was $150,000, this year $175,000. We’ve only raised $127,000 to this point, we are counting some kettles that we had out today,” Salvation Army core officer Paul Logan said.

COVID-19 has been the culprit for the drop off in funds. There have been some other shortcomings this year as well.

“People wouldn’t come out to volunteer and stand at a kettle. Difficult to get volunteers with the mass of people around,” Logan added.

Even though money and donations were hit hard, there were some donations that showed a surprising increase.

“We really had a really good gift in kind as far as toys and the Marine Corps ‘Toys for Tots’ here, it was phenomenal,” Logan explained.

There are still needs to be met for the Wausau Salvation Army, and Logan hopes to see donations continue in 2021.

“Even volunteer hours, that’s a way of giving. Throughout the year, in our food pantry, and in different ways, that’s how people can give back to the community,” Logan said.

If you would like to donate time or resources click here.

