Christmas Eve fire damages Wausau home

Crews from the Wausau Fire Department battle a house fire on the 800 block of Fulton St. on...
Crews from the Wausau Fire Department battle a house fire on the 800 block of Fulton St. on Christmas Eve
By Desiree Fischer
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 11:45 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Fire crews are investigating the cause of a Christmas Eve house fire in the City of Wausau.

According to the Wausau Fire Department, crews responded to a report of a structure fire at a home on the 800 block of Fulton St. just before 8:00 p.m. Thursday. When fire crews arrived, flames were visible in the second story and through the roof. The homeowners were not home at the time of the fire. The family dog was saved by a neighbor, but unfortunately the family cat did not survive. Firefighters were able to quickly put out the fire, but remained on scene into the night to extinguish hot spots and begin an investigation into the cause of the fire.

The homeowner are displaced and will be staying with family in the area. The Wausau Police Department and Wisconsin Public Service assisted at the scene.

