Wausau Eagles Club providing free Christmas dinners

(WSAW)
By Desiree Fischer
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 8:10 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Eagles Club will be hosting another free meal event on Christmas Day.

A free meal will be available from 11 a.m. through 3 p.m., or while supplies last. The drive-through only event will take place at the club located at 1703 S. 3rd Ave, Wausau. Organizers have planned for approximately 700 meals.

The club held a similar event on Easter and another one just two weekends ago, where they provided more than 2,000 meals. At that event, club secretary Justin Sorenson said, “I think as the need continues and we have the ability to do that, I think we can see doing this Easter, Thanksgiving and Christmas every year.”

Wausau Eagles Clubs provides free Christmas meals
