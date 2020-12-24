Advertisement

Volunteers create paper chain for each Wisconsinite who has died from COVID-19

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 6:10 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A paper chain with a link for each Wisconsinite who has died from COVID-19 was on display at the state Capitol steps Wednesday.

A group of volunteers who created the paper chain say it brings to mind the hundreds of families whose holidays are less brighter this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I hope it stands as a tangible reminder to people the very severe and real losses we’ve had in Wisconsin, and we have plans to continue to bring this to lawmakers, to the people in Wisconsin as a memorial to their loved ones,” said event organizer Katie Walton.

The group said the 800-foot chain serves as a memorial, but also a protest of the lack of legislation and “obstruction” by state GOP leaders in response to the pandemic.

State representative-elect Francesca Hong gave the memorial chain to Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader-elect Devin LeMahieu. She said she wanted to remind the Republican leaders that new legislation has yet to pass in response to the pandemic.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wind chill values early Christmas Eve
First Alert Weather: A First Alert Day issued for Today into Thursday
This is a 2012 photo of Kevin Greene of the Green Bay Packers NFL football team. This image...
Former Packers assistant coach Kevin Greene dead at 58
John Gates, 51, and Lisa Xiong, 33
2 sentenced to federal prison for their roles in meth trafficking ring
Marshfield police chief Rick Gramza
Marshfield police chief charged following sexual assault allegations
Aspirus Wausau Hospital received the Moderna vaccine
Aspirus Wausau Hospital receives Moderna vaccine

Latest News

Whispering Pines Lodge is given a gift by the Plover 4-H group.
Plover 4-H club makes Christmas video for assisted living residences
The non-profit group, Camp Reunite, and its staff members teamed up with the Wisconsin...
Wis. non-profit delivers presents to children of incarcerated parents
Adam and Kathy Wurz share their experience with COVID-19, laughing at a comment Adam made.
One of the first people hospitalized with COVID-19 in central Wis. reflects on 2020 experiences
$43,000 check presented by Christmas in July.
Christmas in July charity presents check for MRI movie system for kids at Marshfield Children’s
Santa delivers big check to Marshfield Children's Hospital, gifts for patients
Santa delivers big check to Marshfield Children's Hospital, gifts for patients