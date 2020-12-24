Stevens Point police receive a ‘sweet’ surprise, thank you for service

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Police officers take an oath to serve and protect, and this Christmas season, Portage County resident Linnea Koller wanted to do something a little extra to show the Stevens Point Police Department how thankful she is for their service.

“I wished I could give them a million dollars or a brand-new car,” said Koller. “I couldn’t afford that, so I decided to give them something I could afford that would show the true meaning of Christmas.”

On Tuesday morning, she showed up to the department with a box filled with 100 Grand, the candy bars. A sweet treat that was well received by the officers.

“It is just heartfelt that people like Linnea think about us and are very supportive of what we do,” said Lt. Dana Williams after receiving the box of candy, and a hand written card thanking her and her fellow officers for the work they do. “We’re very glad that we can work in this community and serve the people.”

According to Koller, the gift in total cost around $50, a price tag worth it to show the officers that serve and protect her community that they are appreciated.

“When we’re all snug in our bed on Christmas night and when we wake up at Christmas morning, a lot of the officers will be patrolling and away from their families,” explained Koller, who hopes her kindness will be infectious. “One nice, kind thing leads to another thing, and it’s going to spread.”

