Papillon’s and Fleet Farm partner to provide meals this Christmas

(wsaw)
By Desiree Fischer
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ROTHSCHILD, Wis. (WSAW) - Papillon’s Pizza and Fleet Farm are teaming up to provide free meals for those in need on Christmas Day.

The two businesses are preparing 150 ham dinners that will be available for pick up or delivery on Friday. A post on the restaurant’s Facebook page encouraged people to let them know if there is someone in need of a meal for Christmas. The post goes on to say, “We have it in our hearts to this holiday season during such difficult times to donate to those in need. We are asking for your help to reach out and let us know of someone that is in need of a meal on Christmas Day.”

Hello everyone! If you know someone or you are that someone that could use some Christmas cheer on Christmas Day private...

Posted by Papillon's Pizza on Friday, December 18, 2020

