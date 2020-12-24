NORAD Santa Tracker celebrates 65 years

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -

Christmas day is just one day away which means The North American Aerospace Defense Command is ready to start tracking Santa’s yuletide journey around the world.

Click here to track Santa.

Official NORAD Tracks Santa apps are also available in the Windows, Apple and Google Play stores plus Official NORAD Tracks Santa has its own Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube pages.

Of course, the big countdown really begins on Dec. 24 when website visitors can watch Santa make preparations for his flight.

NORAD’s “Santa Cams” will stream videos as Santa makes his way over various locations.

On Christmas Eve, up-to-date reports on Santa’s location are also available via phone or text at 1-877-HiNORAD.

It all started in 1955 when a local media advertisement directed children to call Santa direct – only the number was misprinted. Instead of reaching Santa, the phone rang through to the Crew Commander on duty at the Continental Air Defense Command Operations Center. Thus began the tradition, which NORAD carried on since it was created in 1958.

