NORAD continues its 65 year tradition by tracking Santa’s annual journey across the globe

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - He’s made his list and checked it twice, and now Santa Claus is coming to towns across the globe. It’s a 65-year tradition for the North American Aerospace Defense Command -- simply known as NORAD -- to make sure Santa’s journey is a safe one.

“We take a lot of pride in doing this every year,” said Major General Michelle Rose.

It’s NORAD’s pride and joy - to spread a little joy -- by tracking Santa every year since 1955.

“Especially in this time of COVID, we really think to bring any kind of normalcy back to Christmas,” Rose added.

And neither the pandemic, nor the weather can stand in their way.

“We would not in a million years stop tracking Santa.”

But you will notice something a little different than in years past. Yes, even Santa is keeping himself extra safe.

“We do know that he is wearing his mask.”

And so far, it’s been a pretty smooth flight for the Jolly ‘ol Elf with the help of NORAD’s fighter jets along for the ride over North America - if they can keep up.

“He goes at the speed of starlight,” said Rose.

But he does make sure to thank the pilots for all their help.

“Santa actually slows down enough for our fighter jet pilots to wave at him, just so we can check where he is.”

It’s all in an effort to make sure believers -- young and old -- can witness something so magical on Christmas Eve.

“We’re all trying to be safe in this environment, but we really do here at NORAD enjoy doing this every year.”

He knows when you’re sleeping and he knows when you’re awake, so the Major General advises that kids be in bed by at least 9:00 p.m. Christmas Eve, so Santa doesn’t have to make any return stops.

