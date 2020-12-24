Advertisement

Mechanic Reindeer greets shoppers

By WSAW Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 9:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - One of Santa’s helpers came to spread some holiday cheer Wednesday. A talking reindeer is something you only expect to see in a classic tv Christmas special, but Cupid came to Townline market in Wausau to bring some Christmas spirit to customers.

Brian Wolslegel from Custom Robotic Wildlife helped make it possible.

“So no, I’m friends with Dave and Sandy that own Townline and we did something for their grandkids on Sunday so Dave said Let’s bring him down to the shop and talk to people and spread some smiles in this, you know it’s kind of a crazy year so we’ll put some smiles on people’s faces.”

Customers seemed to get a kick out of cupid’s combination of small talk and dad jokes.

Let’s just hope he can make it back to the north pole in time to help pull santa’s sleigh tomorrow night.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wind chill values early Christmas Eve
First Alert Weather: A First Alert Day issued for tonight into Thursday
This is a 2012 photo of Kevin Greene of the Green Bay Packers NFL football team. This image...
Former Packers assistant coach Kevin Greene dead at 58
John Gates, 51, and Lisa Xiong, 33
2 sentenced to federal prison for their roles in meth trafficking ring
Marshfield police chief Rick Gramza
Marshfield police chief charged following sexual assault allegations
Aspirus Wausau Hospital received the Moderna vaccine
Aspirus Wausau Hospital receives Moderna vaccine

Latest News

Cupid, The Talking Reindeer
Cupid, The Talking Reindeer
4-H Group Gives Back To Nursing Home
4-H Group Gives Back To Nursing Home
Wind chill values early Christmas Eve
First Alert Weather: A First Alert Day issued for tonight into Thursday
Whispering Pines Lodge is given a gift by the Plover 4-H group.
Plover 4-H club makes Christmas video for assisted living residences