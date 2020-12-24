Mechanic Reindeer greets shoppers

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - One of Santa’s helpers came to spread some holiday cheer Wednesday. A talking reindeer is something you only expect to see in a classic tv Christmas special, but Cupid came to Townline market in Wausau to bring some Christmas spirit to customers.

Brian Wolslegel from Custom Robotic Wildlife helped make it possible.

“So no, I’m friends with Dave and Sandy that own Townline and we did something for their grandkids on Sunday so Dave said Let’s bring him down to the shop and talk to people and spread some smiles in this, you know it’s kind of a crazy year so we’ll put some smiles on people’s faces.”

Customers seemed to get a kick out of cupid’s combination of small talk and dad jokes.

Let’s just hope he can make it back to the north pole in time to help pull santa’s sleigh tomorrow night.

