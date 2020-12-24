Advertisement

Madison woman given free minivan, immediately uses it to help others

Jacquelyn Hunt received a free minivan on Christmas Eve 2020 and immediately used it to deliver...
Jacquelyn Hunt received a free minivan on Christmas Eve 2020 and immediately used it to deliver gifts and household items to a formerly homeless single mother and her five children.(WMTV/Michelle Baik)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 10:23 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A gift of a minivan is enough to make any Christmas Eve special. Immediately using that gift to help others makes it extraordinary. And, that’s exactly what Jacquelyn Hunt did.

A few weeks ago, Hunt, who is a social worker and works with the Boys & Girls Club of Dane Co., totaled the van she uses for her job when it slid during a snowstorm and crashed. When the local Boys & Girls Club Chair Emeritus Jenny Meicher-Santeck heard about her plight and reached out to Schoepp Motors.

When the people at Schoepp Motors found out, they offered to give her a minivan. Of course, no one told Hunt. She showed up thinking she would just be getting a discount – not the biggest discount of all.

The Boys & Girls Club of Dane Co. CEO Michael Johnson pointed out that this one gift will end up helping a lot more people, saying it will allow her to keep helping hundreds of families around the community.

Hunt is wasting no time either.

She and Meicher-Santek are teaming up to help a single mother and her five children, who were all homeless, but just moved into their first apartment. Their new home, though, is still pretty empty, so Hunt and the Boys and Girls Club filled it with gifts and household items that they will then deliver to fill the apartment.

VAN GIVEAWAY - from Boys & Girls Club donors

Posted by Michelle Baik NBC15 on Thursday, December 24, 2020

