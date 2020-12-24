Advertisement

Holiday meal alternatives

By Holly Chilsen
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 4:58 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Everyone is expecting major changes to their holiday gatherings this season, with new research showing fewer people partaking in out-of-town travel and large gatherings due to health and safety precautions. But a scaled back feast doesn’t mean sacrificing flavor or those memories made over a holiday meal.

Consumers say they still want a special way to celebrate with their immediate family. Home cooks may feel they have a tall order in the kitchen, but culinary experts say with some simple planning, it’s possible to create signature dishes and perhaps even new traditions that outlast the pandemic.

Former Top Chef finalist, chef and author Kevin Gillespie has recipes and tips for traveling through food when menu planning, scaled to fit smaller holiday gatherings. Realizing that people are feeling cooped up, Gillespie believes cooking and trying new foods can be a delicious solution to feed the wanderlust. Missing the cultural ties of a recipe handed down through the generations? Gillespie joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 on Thursday to offer a connection by blending tradition with culinary versatility.

Chef Kevin was joined by Kara Behlke, director of nutrition and dietetics at the National Pork Board. Kara gave some insights on how to make the most out of modified holiday plans and ensure the home-cooked meal is as special as ever, with a new spin on some old traditions.

From the National Pork Board Innovation Kitchen, Kevin and Kara helped us find new ways to celebrate the holidays.

