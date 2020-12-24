First Alert Weather: Snowfall locally in the past 24 hours
A round of snow affected the region with a cold front Wednesday night into early this morning
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 9:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -Here are some snowfall totals from Wednesday night into Thursday morning in North Central Wisconsin.
Presque Isle 3.1″
West of Merrill 2.4″
Tomahawk 2.3″
Eagle River 1.5″
Rhinelander 1.5″
Wausau 1.2″
Clintonville 0.5″
Rudolph 0.3″
Plover 0.1″
