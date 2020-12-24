Advertisement

First Alert Weather: Snowfall locally in the past 24 hours

A round of snow affected the region with a cold front Wednesday night into early this morning
Snowfall amounts from Wednesday night into Christmas Eve morning.
Snowfall amounts from Wednesday night into Christmas Eve morning.
By Jeremy Tabin
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 9:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -Here are some snowfall totals from Wednesday night into Thursday morning in North Central Wisconsin.

Presque Isle 3.1″

West of Merrill 2.4″

Tomahawk 2.3″

Eagle River 1.5″

Rhinelander 1.5″

Wausau 1.2″

Clintonville 0.5″

Rudolph 0.3″

Plover 0.1″

