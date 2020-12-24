First Alert Weather: Coldest weather so far this season

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Merry Christmas Eve and welcome back to the bitter cold winter weather that Wisconsin is known for this time of the year. Brisk and much colder today with considerable cloudiness. Lake effect snow and snow showers will persist in the far north. Temperatures will be running in the single digits to around 10 degrees. Wind chill values will be running in the single digits to about -10°.

Snowfall from last night into this morning of 1.2″ in Wausau, while 1.5″ in Rhielander. A coating to less than 1″ south of Highway 10, while 1-3″ fell in the far north and continues to fall with lake effect snow today.

Brisk and much colder today with a few flurries, lake effect snow in the north. (WSAW)

Wind chill values still below zero this afternoon. (WSAW)

Lake effect snow and snow showers will wind down up north this evening, but clouds will be sticking around across the entire region. Cold with lows falling back to around zero. Wind chill values in the -10° to -20° range. Clouds along with some sunshine on Christmas Day. Still chilly with highs in the mid teens to around 20.

The weekend does feature some sunshine Saturday with high in the mid 20s. Clouds return on Sunday with the risk of light snow during the afternoon into the evening. An inch or two of snowfall is possible. Highs in the low to mid 20s. Colder on Monday with clouds breaking for some sun. High in the mid teens. Mostly cloudy on Tuesday and still chilly with highs in the low 20s.

Chilly with more snow possible Sunday. (WSAW)

Another winter storm could affect North Central Wisconsin on Wednesday. There are still a lot of details on the storm track and potential for impacts locally. However, at this time, snow is a good possibility with highs in the mid 20s. New Year’s Eve is partly sunny with a high around 20.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.