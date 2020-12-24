Advertisement

Christmas in July charity presents check for MRI movie system for kids at Marshfield Children’s

By Stella Porter
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 6:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - This Christmas, about a dozen families will have an empty seat at the dinner table as their child spends the holiday at Marshfield Children’s Hospital.

The Christmas in July charity is helping the hospital give toys to those families and presenting a check for thousands raised last summer.

Not only are Santa (a.k.a. Greg Cemke) and the Christmas in July charity delivering presents for those kids spending the holiday in the hospital, they’re also presenting a check for a movie system for the MRI scanner that’s going to help those kids all year long.

“Absolutely tremendous. He’s so excited to be able to do this for the kids in this hospital,” Cemke said of Santa.

Wednesday Santa presented a check for $43,000 raised by the central Wisconsin community. The new movie system for Marshfield Children’s will help distract kids while getting an MRI. It will mean fewer tears and medications.

“We’re able to put our pediatric patients through an MRI without having to use sedation, and just making it a positive experience for them,” said Heidi Giese, manager of child life and expressive therapies at the children’s hospital.

“They can look at the MRI at a different perspective of watching a movie,” Cemke added.

Giese says MRIs can be difficult experiences for a child. It’s a specialized system to distract from the loud machine. They’re grateful to be able to buy something that’s not medically-related but will make a big difference in treatment. Giese says they’ll explain to a child why the room is loud, and then let the kids pick a movie to watch.

“It’s in the MRI room so it has to be in a room and be no metal, because the MRI is constantly working,” she said.

Santa is gifting the new system in honor of Claire Hornby and Natalia Bruenig, two children treated here who are missed by the community.

“They’re in heaven right now looking down upon us. And this is for little Claire, little Natalia,” Cemke said.

While Santa can’t visit kids up close because of COVID-19 restrictions he’s never very far.

“I’m going to continue doing this for all the years that I can, cause I know how much it means to the children,” Cemke said.

Marshfield Children’s is planning on ordering the new entertainment system after the new year and installing it when it arrives.

To learn more about Christmas in July, click here.

