Caregivers and their loved ones feeling the holiday blues

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Like so much in 2020, the holidays will not look the same this year for many Americans. Recent research by AARP showed that 64 percent of family caregivers expect to change their typical holiday traditions, and 77 percent say the pandemic will affect their plans.

For family caregivers, there are extra challenges as they endeavor to make the season feel special for loved ones who may be isolated and grieving the loss of the usual traditions.

According to the survey, the pandemic has had a negative impact on the mental health of 44 percent of the caregivers surveyed and nearly half (46 percent) of the people they tend to. Some care recipients may feel depressed or abandoned, or have difficulty understanding the changes due to cognitive issues.

The good news is, there is no need to cancel the holidays this year — just make them unique! There are lots of ways to help ensure the 2020 holidays still bring comfort and joy.

AARP’s caregiving expert, Amy Goyer, joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 on Thursday to share the results of the latest AARP study and provide creative ideas, advice and support for caregivers and the people they care for this holiday season. For example, Goyer suggests decorating for the holidays as usual if that is a tradition and cooking favorite meals or treats, even it means shipping them this year.

More than 1 in 5 Americans are caregivers. Many don’t think of themselves as caregivers – they see themselves as sons, daughters, spouses and friends just doing what families do for each other – and yet they are the backbone of America’s care system.

Resources:

Free resources for caregivers can be found at aarp.org/caregiving

If you are feeling down, AARP is sharing tips and resources at aarp.org/mentalhealth

AARP has a Family Caregivers Support Group on Facebook and a telephone support line at 1-877-333-5885

Amy Goyer’s column on making the holidays special despite COVID: https://www.aarp.org/caregiving/basics/info-2020/making-holidays-special-during-covid.html

Full Caregiving Survey Results available here: https://www.aarp.org/research/topics/care/info-2020/caregivers-covid-19-holidays-survey.html

