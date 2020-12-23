Advertisement

Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice speaks about extra police protection following rulings in election cases

By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 6:37 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Wisconsin Supreme Court justice says he is receiving police protection after siding with the court’s justices who tend to be more liberal in some high-profile election cases.

Recently, Justice Brian Hagedorn rejected President Donald Trump’s attempt to throw out more than 200,000 absentee ballots in Dane and Milwaukee Counties.

After Justice Hagedorn spoke with a WBAY affiliate, President Trump sent out a series of tweets targeting Hagedorn, who says he is receiving threats that are affecting him and his family.

“I’m not aware of any specific death threats necessarily. There’s things that are concerning and not fun as a father of five children to hear. It’s been that case that, you know, my 12-year-old daughter asked me at one point, ‘Dad can we play in the front yard today or should we just play in the backyard?’” said Hagedorn.

Justice Hagedorn added that his fellow justices are also receiving extra protection.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is a 2012 photo of Kevin Greene of the Green Bay Packers NFL football team. This image...
Former Packers assistant coach Kevin Greene dead at 58
Wind chill values early Christmas Eve
First Alert Weather: A First Alert Day issued for tomorrow into Thursday
Jupiter and Saturn form the 'Christmas Star" Monday night
Jupiter and Saturn will form the ‘Christmas Star’ Monday night
Newman Catholic Logo
Newman Catholic girls basketball head coach resigns
Site of Lincoln County property damage
Sheriff’s Department investigating damage to camper at site of 100 year old church

Latest News

Wind chill values early Christmas Eve
First Alert Weather: A First Alert Day issued for tomorrow into Thursday
Staff were anxious to receive their first round of vaccinations which included emergency room...
Aspirus staff begins round one of Moderna vaccinations
In this March 18, 2016 photo, former Wisconsin Gov. Tommy Thompson addresses the crowd at a...
UW System appreciative of stimulus dollars amid $257 million net loss in 2020
Many of us are planning to go to a church service to celebrate Christmas this week.
Church balances COVID-19 safety, celebrating Christmas
Area students reflect on another school semester during the pandemic
Area students reflect on another school semester during the pandemic