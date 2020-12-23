Wausau hospitals hold prayer vigil for COVID-19 frontline workers

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marshfield Clinic in Weston and the Apsirus campus in Wausau came together on Tuesday night to hold a prayer vigil to show support for frontline healthcare workers.

The even started at 7:00pm with people praying from local churches around the area. The event went on to Christmas carols, and honking so that the people in the hospitals could hear how much they were supported.

Even other healthcare workers who are not in the COVID-19 unit came to show their appreciation.

“Just our way of saying thank you for what they are doing, especially during these holidays,” Marshfield Clinic physician Swati Biswas explained.

“To have it known as a community we are thinking about them and praying for them,” Weston resident and healthcare worker Candice Hansen added.

The event was also enjoyed by families, who from the oldest to the youngest want to show their support.

“We are coming to see the people in the hospital,” said young Weston resident Cora Hansen.

“Thanking and praying for our local health care workers,” added 3rd grader from Weston Madison Stueland.

One of the most difficult issues for the workers in the COVID-19 unit is losing the opportunity with seeing friends and family for Christmas.

“This is a very stressful time they are not able to be with their families, they cannot get ready for the holidays,” Biswas explained.

But the community hopes with the gesture, the workers know they have not been forgotten.

“I’d want to tell them I really appreciate their work, and to stay strong,” Cora Hansen said.

