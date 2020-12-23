Advertisement

Wausau hospitals hold prayer vigil for COVID-19 frontline workers

The Marshfield Clinic in Weston and the Apsirus campus in Wausau came together on Tuesday night...
The Marshfield Clinic in Weston and the Apsirus campus in Wausau came together on Tuesday night to hold a prayer vigil to show support for frontline healthcare workers.(wsaw)
By Brennen Scarborough
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 9:55 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marshfield Clinic in Weston and the Apsirus campus in Wausau came together on Tuesday night to hold a prayer vigil to show support for frontline healthcare workers.

The even started at 7:00pm with people praying from local churches around the area. The event went on to Christmas carols, and honking so that the people in the hospitals could hear how much they were supported.

Even other healthcare workers who are not in the COVID-19 unit came to show their appreciation.

“Just our way of saying thank you for what they are doing, especially during these holidays,” Marshfield Clinic physician Swati Biswas explained.

“To have it known as a community we are thinking about them and praying for them,” Weston resident and healthcare worker Candice Hansen added.

The event was also enjoyed by families, who from the oldest to the youngest want to show their support.

“We are coming to see the people in the hospital,” said young Weston resident Cora Hansen.

“Thanking and praying for our local health care workers,” added 3rd grader from Weston Madison Stueland.

One of the most difficult issues for the workers in the COVID-19 unit is losing the opportunity with seeing friends and family for Christmas.

“This is a very stressful time they are not able to be with their families, they cannot get ready for the holidays,” Biswas explained.

But the community hopes with the gesture, the workers know they have not been forgotten.

“I’d want to tell them I really appreciate their work, and to stay strong,” Cora Hansen said.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is a 2012 photo of Kevin Greene of the Green Bay Packers NFL football team. This image...
Former Packers assistant coach Kevin Greene dead at 58
Wind chill values early Christmas Eve
First Alert Weather: A First Alert Day issued for tomorrow into Thursday
Jupiter and Saturn form the 'Christmas Star" Monday night
Jupiter and Saturn will form the ‘Christmas Star’ Monday night
Newman Catholic Logo
Newman Catholic girls basketball head coach resigns
Site of Lincoln County property damage
Sheriff’s Department investigating damage to camper at site of 100 year old church

Latest News

Stevens point light picture.
Stevens Point light show raising money for Portage County Humane Society
USPS is launching Operation Santa Letter where children can send or upload letters to Santa and...
USPS encourages holiday generosity through Operation Santa program
After a $10,000 grant from the BA Esther Greenheck Foundation, the I Believe Foundation is...
I Believe Foundation giving 120 Christmas gifts to at-risk students
Malarkey's free dinners.
Area businesses are partnering up to give out 100 free meals