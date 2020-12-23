Wausau area sees increase of mail theft

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office and the Wausau Police Department want your help in catching mail thieves after an increase of stolen mail.

In a hectic time of year for everyone and an increase of holiday mail, it’s resulting in a sharp increase of mail theft.

The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office has been getting a heavy increase of calls over the month of December reporting mail theft especially around the outskirts of Wausau and Rib Mountain areas.

“We’ve had a lot of calls on it,” Marathon County Lieutenant Will Stuart said.

Stolen mail is mostly happening with outgoing letters from clusters of personal mailboxes and this time packages are not the main target.

“I guess mostly letters, I think when they have the red flag up for the mail carrier to pick it up is kind of an indication there’s something in there outgoing, so they’ve been kind of targeting those,” Stuart said.

Stuart said it’s best to bring your mail to the blue public post office mailboxes to ensure your mail is safe and delivered to the right hands.

Letters often contain gift cards, checks or cash during the holidays, and Stuart said he’s disappointed in the thieves playing the role of scrooge, trying to ruin other people’s holidays.

“These gifts that are being given to loved ones or, you know, people that need it, I don’t know what exactly is all in these packages, but it’s Christmas and it’s gifts so you’re taking from someone’s holidays,” Stuart said.

While letters are the main issue here, the U.S. Postal Service is also warning about porch pirates taking delivered packages. They said it’s best to track your mail’s location and try to have neighbors look after each other’s mail.

“It’s going to take the community to help us solve it,” Stuart said.

If you happen to see letters or packages being taken by someone that shouldn’t be there, the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office encourages you to dial 911 and try to safely get a license plate number of the thief.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.