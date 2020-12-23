Advertisement

UW System appreciative of stimulus dollars amid $257 million net loss in 2020

In this March 18, 2016 photo, former Wisconsin Gov. Tommy Thompson addresses the crowd at a...
In this March 18, 2016 photo, former Wisconsin Gov. Tommy Thompson addresses the crowd at a town hall meeting at the River Steel plant in West Salem, Wis. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) (NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 7:11 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UW System President Tommy Thompson thanked the federal government Tuesday for funding that will come from stimulus dollars, however it isn’t clear how much the university will receive.

A spokesperson for the UW System said Tuesday that they do not know how much they stand to get at this time.

Thompson noted that they were appreciative of the funds to help make up for a $257 million loss during this year alone.

“The UW System has faced extraordinary financial challenges during this pandemic while successfully providing students an on-campus experience, including increased costs, significant state budget reductions and employee furloughs,” said Thompson.

President Donald Trump said Tuesday night he will not sign the COVID-19 relief bill until Congress increases the $600 direct payments to $2,000 and gets rid of the “wasteful.”

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is a 2012 photo of Kevin Greene of the Green Bay Packers NFL football team. This image...
Former Packers assistant coach Kevin Greene dead at 58
Wind chill values early Christmas Eve
First Alert Weather: A First Alert Day issued for tomorrow into Thursday
Jupiter and Saturn form the 'Christmas Star" Monday night
Jupiter and Saturn will form the ‘Christmas Star’ Monday night
Newman Catholic Logo
Newman Catholic girls basketball head coach resigns
Site of Lincoln County property damage
Sheriff’s Department investigating damage to camper at site of 100 year old church

Latest News

Wind chill values early Christmas Eve
First Alert Weather: A First Alert Day issued for tomorrow into Thursday
Central Wisconsin students share their experiences going to school in a pandemic and how it has...
Students during pandemic want history to know they are a strong, resilient generation
Staff were anxious to receive their first round of vaccinations which included emergency room...
Aspirus staff begins round one of Moderna vaccinations
Many of us are planning to go to a church service to celebrate Christmas this week.
Church balances COVID-19 safety, celebrating Christmas