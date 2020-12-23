UW System appreciative of stimulus dollars amid $257 million net loss in 2020

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UW System President Tommy Thompson thanked the federal government Tuesday for funding that will come from stimulus dollars, however it isn’t clear how much the university will receive.

A spokesperson for the UW System said Tuesday that they do not know how much they stand to get at this time.

Thompson noted that they were appreciative of the funds to help make up for a $257 million loss during this year alone.

“The UW System has faced extraordinary financial challenges during this pandemic while successfully providing students an on-campus experience, including increased costs, significant state budget reductions and employee furloughs,” said Thompson.

President Donald Trump said Tuesday night he will not sign the COVID-19 relief bill until Congress increases the $600 direct payments to $2,000 and gets rid of the “wasteful.”

