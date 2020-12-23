Advertisement

The Neighbor’s Place seeing increase in traffic

By WSAW Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 6:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Neighbor’s Place usually sees an increase in traffic during the holidays. But if there’s one thing we can all agree on-- 2020 is anything but usual.

The food pantry has been even busier since the start of the pandemic.

Now with the holidays here, they’re busier than they’ve ever been. With families in quarantine and seniors living in isolation, delivery service has ramped up-- which wasn’t a program pre-pandemic.

One of the most surprising things that we’ve seen as far as the numbers is since the pandemic, since April, we have had over 700 new households that have never been here before,” said executive director Donna Ambrose.

Ambrose says the giving spirit of the community has been overwhelming, and the donations continue to help them help others.

