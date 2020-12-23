The Mayer of the pool

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - Ten swimmers. That’s all the D.C. Everest swim team has. Yet, they are off to a 5-0 start, and one swimmer is injecting new life into a team dealing with struggles only 2020 can bring.

It’s a blazing start in the pool.

“I mean, it feels amazing,” said D.C. Everest freshman swimmer David Mayer. “That’s what I can say.”

“I mean these boys have put everything on their back,” said D.C. Everest head coach Garrett Richetto.

It doesn’t come as a shock to them because of one swimmer

“With the addition of our new freshman David Mayer, it’s been really beneficial, and that’s one of the keys to our success this year,” said D.C.E. senior swimmer Ben Halambeck.

Lots of weight put on one young swimmer’s shoulders.

“There’s a big amount of stressors going into this knowing you have to fill those shoes,” said Mayer.

The loss of key swimmers last year pushed Mayer into a role freshman normally aren’t in, but Mayer is special

“There are always a couple of spectacular kids at state and I mean,” said Richetto. “He is one of them.”

“He’s tall and he’s fast,” said Halambeck. “That’s all there is to him.”

Add on the fact that the Evergreens only have 10 swimmers when 14 is usually the minimum a team needs to be successful.

“I really can’t speak enough to their work ethic, and that’s why they are 4-0,” said Richetto before their Tuesday meet against Wisconsin Rapids pushed them to 5-0.

Hard work, which Mayer brings, pushes the team to the best of their ability.

“He’s one of the hardest workers on our team, and he really brings that out at practice,” said Halambeck.

“Working harder and harder and harder every day,” said Mayer. “Just making sure that you’re making every effort you can. Just makes that little difference in how fast you get.”

In case you didn’t get the message, he’s very, very fast

“He’s going times that I haven’t seen a freshman go in a long time,” said Richetto.

“At most meets, I’m swimming against like 19-year-olds and 17-year-olds, and I can beat them in every race,” said Mayer.

And, he’s only going to improve.

“Where he is right now,” said Richetto. “He’s just going to get better and better.”

