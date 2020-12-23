Advertisement

Suspect arrested in Stevens Point heroin overdose death

Donquill Currin booking photo
Donquill Currin booking photo(Portage County Jail)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 2:45 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A 42-year-old man was arrested and is expected to be charged with the overdose death of a Stevens Point man. Investigators said Donquill Currin is accused of supplying heroin to a man that overdose on Nov. 22.

Currin was arrested Tuesday.

After several weeks of investigations, the Stevens Point and Plover Police Departments identified a suspect in the death of Travis LaBarge. They conducted multiple undercover buys of small amounts of heroin/fentanyl that totaled over eight grams.

Police are recommending Currin be charged with first-degree reckless homicide among other drug charges.

Currin remains in custody in the Portage County Jail.

