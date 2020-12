WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Poet came to the Humane Society of Marathon County as a stray a few weeks ago. He is fluffy and cuddly and likes to sit on laps as a friendly companion.

For more information on Poet, visit the humane society’s website www.catsndogs.org, or call 715-845-2810 to set up a time to meet him.

