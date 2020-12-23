One of the first people hospitalized with COVID-19 in central Wis. reflects on 2020 experiences

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Adam Wurz was one of the first people hospitalized with COVID-19 in central Wisconsin. He spent 41 days in the hospital as medical staff, his family, and the world navigated this novel coronavirus. This year, his annual Christmas card to friends and family details that experience and the experiences his family went through. It also takes note of everything he is grateful to have in a year filled with a lot of loss.

Adam Wurz writes his annual Christmas letter to friends and family, but 2020's is different than previous years, detailing his time battling COVID-19. (WSAW Tom Zurawski)

“The doctor notes that when he informed me that I survived the battle with COVID that I teared up and I knew God showed his grace to me,” he told NewsChannel 7, holding back tears.

There were so few COVID-19 patients at the time, he said Aspirus Wausau Hospital staff knew him as “COVID Adam.” He is not sure why he survived while others have not; he offered, maybe it was to help the medical personnel learn about how to care for people with severe cases of COVID-19 before a surge hit hospitals like in New York at the time. His nickname certainly shows his time there impacted staff.

It is thoughts about his greater purpose after not only surviving COVID-19 but recovering to a point where he is almost to his physical abilities pre-diagnosis, that he and his wife, Kathy, wanted to share their story, hoping others could benefit from it and find some hope in this pandemic.

“It was humbling. Who am I? I’m just a, I’m just a truck driver,” Adam questioned.

The Wausau couple is very active in their church and they are constantly finding ways to serve others. Adam volunteers at the Wausau Community Warming Center almost every weekend. Faith is their center from which all of their acts derive. It is what got them through their toughest trials this year.

“If you don’t have that faith, you,” Kathy paused, “you don’t have...I don’t know what the words I want to use,” she turned to Adam. “Comfort,” he said. “Comfort,” she reiterated, “thank you. That’s it. I had the comfort that everything was going to be alright.”

As the couple went through the binder labeled “God is Good,” holding the 272 cards they received during March, April, and May, Kathy said, “I tell ya, the memories come flooding back.”

Kathy Wurz goes through the cards her family received while her husband, Adam, was in the hospital with COVID-19. (WSAW Tom Zurawski)

One short note from his daughter, Denise, reads, “Ok dad, this is my stern voice, enough is enough, you can beat this, so come on lets (sic) go. FIght it.”

Kathy smiles when she reads a card from their son’s in-laws. It reads, “Dear Adam, This message is being read by a kind, compassionate nurse who you and I know is an angel in disguise. Continue your silent conversation with God while you are healing. I know he is guiding you to wholeness when all will be well.”

There are thousands of digital pages of doctors’ notes in addition to the notes Kathy kept as she learned about Adam’s status in the hospital.

“They use words in here that says multiple organ failures,” noted Adam. He does not actually remember much of his time there because he was heavily sedated to ensure he did not rip out his ventilator tube. He relies on those notes and Kathy’s memories to understand what he went through.

“How close was I,” he asked, referring to dying, “I think I was really close.”

“This year’s Christmas story is more of an Easter story”

As they wrote their Christmas letter, the Wurz’ said, the timeline of Adam’s diagnosis and care not only falls in the spring, around Easter, but there are a lot of parallels with the meaning of that season. For Christians, Christmas is a time to celebrate the birth of what is their savior for all humanity. Easter is a time of suffering for that savior, creating the hope of new life.

Ahead of the pandemic, Adam was a truck driver for a Wausau window company. He regularly makes deliveries to Chicago, Minneapolis, Milwaukee, Madison, and Green Bay. When he looks back, remembering the type of contact he had with people, he believes he may have contracted COVID-19 while making a delivery in Madison on March 11.

The following weekend he said he volunteered at the warming center and knows he came in contact with someone who had influenza A, but post-hospital, to his understanding, no one he came in contact with there got COVID-19, something he is very grateful for.

He started to feel tired and had a low-grade fever of just above 99 degrees on March 20. He said he seldom calls in sick to work, but with all of the uncertainty of the virus at the time, he said he did not want to leave his employer short come 4 a.m. Monday morning.

“You know in the early stages of this pandemic, nobody knew the symptoms,” he noted.

He told his employer Friday he would monitor it, but just in case, plan to have someone else work Monday and Tuesday. Saturday, the Wurz’ called Aspirus Wausau Hospital when his fever would not go down.

“They just said stay home,” Kathy recalled.

Adam did not have enough symptoms to justify the hospital using the precious resource, a COVID-19 test, when he could just have the flu. Around that time the Wisconsin Department of Health Services said the state as a whole had the capacity to test 1,500-2,000 tests daily. Priority for testing went to medical personnel, first responders, and people in critical condition because there were not enough tests for everyone who needed or wanted one. Adam said he understood that. Kathy quarantined Adam in a room just in case.

Less than a week later, his symptoms worsened. His fever was higher and he had constant headaches. He went to the hospital on March 26. They did some blood tests, a chest x-ray, but no COVID-19 test. His doctor told him his lung scan looked like it had pneumonia, which doctors months later now know is what lungs with COVID-19 also look like. He was sent home with some treatment for pneumonia. Then came March 29.

“I noticed his breathing was not right,” Kathy said. He was wheezing. She took him to the emergency department.

“All my stuff that was hanging up got put on my bed and they rushed me down the hallway,” Adam said.

He was rushed to the intensive care unit before Kathy could finish parking the car. He finally was given a COVID-19 test, but he was already unconscious before he could learn his results.

“I didn’t see him for another 40 days and that was hard,” Kathy said, “leaving him knowing that he was sick. I did not know how sick he was. By that night or next morning, they vented him already.”

Doctors are wary of keeping patients on a ventilator for longer than two weeks because there are lasting consequences, like permanently needing to be on oxygen or be in a wheelchair. As Adam approached that two-week mark, his doctor had a conversation with Kathy, tell her he was not doing well. That was on Good Friday, the day Jesus died on the cross.

“They, one night, actually waited for him to die,” she said. “I got that phone call and I told the doctor, ‘I have faith it’s going to be okay and I have faith in you.’ And I think I, I think he was a little surprised at that, but I guess I knew he was going to be okay, but it was a long road.”

A cross hangs on the wall at the Wurz house, one of many physical signs of their faith. (WSAW Tom Zurawski)

Knowing it was going to be okay but not knowing if God’s will was still to have Adam survive, Kathy called her children over the next day, spaced out on the deck, to talk about the possibility of their father not living through COVID-19.

Doctors wanted to take him off the ventilator, talked about doing a tracheotomy, but Adam said there was not a doctor willing to do that. One of his kids said they wanted their father to keep fighting, another said to let him go. This child had a conversation with Adam just before the pandemic hit Wisconsin where he said he did not want to be alive in a vegetative state because that is not living.

“Good Friday was a bad day,” Kathy recalled. “Talked to the pastor and I says, ‘I understand the day and I understand what he’s going through, but I didn’t have to like it.’ And then Easter morning and Monday after Easter he was out of the woods.”

He started to make improvements. It was two more weeks, almost a month after being admitted when his doctor told him he not only had COVID-19, but he bet it.

Then, Kathy got to see him over video for the first time since March.

Kathy Wurz talks with her husband while he is ventilated at the Aspirus Wausau Hospital battling COVID-19. (Kathy Wurz)

“He had his eyes open a little bit, but they closed,” said Kathy. “But (they) had the phone by his ear and they said, ‘he can hear you; his heart rate just went up.’”

He was taken off the ventilator and put on a respirator between March 26-27. When he was put on the respirator, he regained the ability to talk. They said March 28 was the first time they got to talk with each other.

Kathy Wurz talks with her husband, Adam, who is finally able to talk after having his ventilator taken out. Kathy took this photo during their conversation while Adam was in the Aspirus Wausau Hospital being treated for COVID-19. (Kathy Wurz)

He was taken out of the ICU and placed into the post-surgical unit on April 29, one month since getting there. He began in-patient rehabilitation on May 1. He had lost a lot of muscle mass and dropped 48 pounds. He said he was very weak and had to relearn to walk. Doctors prepared him and his family that he may come home on oxygen in a wheelchair.

“When she came and picked me up on the 8th, I walked out,” he said proudly.

It was another two months of out-patient rehab and recovery before he was able to be healthy and strong enough to go back to work, something he said not everyone who has gotten COVID-19 has been able to do.

Living through COVID-19

Adam does not have many memories of his time in the hospital. He remembers being asleep and finding himself waking up to a strange sound. It was his breathing while ventilated.

Doctors’ notes indicate he fought being flipped on his stomach, that he had no control over his blatter, and just needed a lot of assistance with a lot of basic things and functions.

“I know I was a handful at the end there,” he laughed.

He said he has memories of his children and grandchildren helping him eat food for the first time since getting off the ventilator. His family was never allowed to see him in the hospital. Those were his nurses, but they played along and cared for him like he was family.

One time they tested his motor function. A nurse handed him a Sharpe. He said he thought it was his granddaughter, Ava. He could not talk, knew he was in rough shape and he wanted to offer a short phrase of comfort for her. He tried to write “God is good.” The nurse told Kathy he was very frustrated he could not write it.

“I never, I never felt alone,” Adam cried.

Kathy, however, remembers that long month, the days alone in the house, and hours spent on the phone.

“I can’t say enough about those people [the medical staff] and if he would not have made it, I know he would not have been alone,” she said.

They let her call at any time, which she was grateful for, but it was not the same as being there. Adam had been in the hospital to have a stent put in his heart in 2007, where she was able to be in the hospital with him.

She said the support they received from their church as well as others, friends, and family was tremendous. Her children took on different duties. One got groceries for her, another ran errands, another managed three online web pages where friends and family could check in on Adam’s health status to help reduce the number of phone calls Kathy had to make. A nephew stained their deck because she said he knew he could not help the situation with Adam’s health, but he could take one more thing off their plate.

Adam Wurz looks at a photo of his family, naming everyone. (WSAW Tom Zurawski)

The Wurz’ were surprised Kathy or their son who lives with them never got sick with COVID-19, at least they did not show any symptoms. Kathy recalls trying to clean up the room Adam was quarantined in.

“Cleaning up the room he was staying in was an effort too,” she said. “I had to air it out for three days and then go in there and carefully bundle stuff and bring it downstairs. And I had a system. I had clothes on me and had gloves and everything covered up and I’d slowly bundle one bundle of stuff that needed to be washed, and I’d go downstairs and my son, I would put it in the washing machine and my son would touch everything else so that I didn’t contaminate anything.”

“We had a little system going. We had to get that room straightened out and cleaned and sanitized. And I sanitized so much. It took until almost May 1 for my hands to heal,” she continued. “It was an adventure that I would never want to go through again.”

Is the couple stronger going through this experience, Adam asked rhetorically. He said no appreciatively.

“We’ve been together now for, married now for 46 years and dated two years before we got married, so we’re, we’ve got 48 years of,” he paused as Kathy smirked, “trying to understand one another.”

He laughed. “Good way to put it,” Kathy responded laughing.

Life after COVID-19

Financially, Adam estimates he has about $20,000 in lost wages due to his diagnosis. He was not able to collect unemployment because the disease put him on disability. His time in the hospital and recovering also drained his time off bank from work, so when Kathy had to have knee surgery later in the year, he had to take time off unpaid. They said they had done a lot of saving long before his diagnosis, so they faired okay financially.

Adam turned 65 in September. Before his diagnosis, he planned to work a few more years. After, he said he realized he has not had enough time to enjoy his family. He may retire as soon as January, but he said it will depend upon if he can find a replacement for him at work; he does not want to leave the company he has worked for for years short.

Adam said over the months leading up to the end of the year, he has had more friends contract COVID-19, struggle to recover even months later, or die fighting it. He said that has brought him survivor’s guilt, he is not officially diagnosed with it but called it post-traumatic stress.

He said he is absolutely grateful for surviving, but he does not understand why he has lived and recovered so well when others have not. “But I know I have a purpose yet,” he stated.

Unsure of exactly what that purpose is, he falls back on what he has always done and known to be part of his purpose, serve others. He is donating his plasma to help people going through COVID-19 plasma treatments. He said because of his size, he is able to donate two full bags of blood, which gets split into four treatments.

He misses his church but tries to serve his community in other ways when he can.

He ends his two-page, front to back Christmas letter wishing everyone a “Merry Christmas,” with lyrics from a church song: “Here I am Lord. Is it I, Lord? I have heard You calling in the night. I will go, Lord, if you lead me. I will hold your people in my heart.”

“It’s not on how long you live, it’s what you do while you’re here,” he began, “because there’s (sic) no garantees.”

