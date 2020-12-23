Advertisement

NORAD’s Santa Tracker is firing up! Here’s how to follow along

It’s the 65th straight year NORAD has tracked his magical flight
FILE - In this Dec. 23, 2019, file photo a playbook sits next to a telephone set up in the...
FILE - In this Dec. 23, 2019, file photo a playbook sits next to a telephone set up in the NORAD Tracks Santa center at Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado Springs, Colo. The North American Aerospace Defense Command has announced that NORAD will track Santa on December 24, just as it has done for 65 years. But there will be some changes: Not every child will be able to get through to a volunteer at NORAD’s call center to check on Santa’s whereabouts, as they have in years before. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)(David Zalubowski | AP)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 3:39 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The U.S. Air Force’s radars are all turning north and they’re zeroing in on one jolly old elf and his eight tiny reindeer (nine, if it’s foggy and they need a shiny nose). As Santa stuffs his bags full of toys for all of the good girls and boys, Airmen are preparing to track his magical flight.

And, they aren’t the only ones with an eye towards the sky, kids everywhere need to know when Santa is near, so they can be nestled all snug in their beds before man in red arrives – or else, risk him skipping their chimney altogether.

That means folks from all over the globe, will be calling and emailing and watching intently online to find out where he is now and get those milk and cookies ready! That’s right, NORAD’s Santa Tracker is back again, for its 65th straight year.

It continues a tradition that started accidentally on Christmas Eve in 1955.

FILE - In this Dec. 23, 2019, file photo monitors are illuminated in the NORAD Tracks Santa...
FILE - In this Dec. 23, 2019, file photo monitors are illuminated in the NORAD Tracks Santa center at Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado Springs, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)(David Zalubowski | AP)

That year, an ad placed in a local Colorado Springs newspaper encouraged kids to call a phone number to find out Santa’s whereabouts on Christmas Eve, but instead of the intended number, the operations center for what is now called NORAD was printed.

Col. Harry Shoup was in charge that night, and instead of hanging up, he had his operators find Santa and report on his location.

NORAD is typically charged with detecting attacks against North America by aircraft, missiles or space vehicles, but on Christmas Eve, its high-tech tools of detection are repurposed to find and track just one sled.

You can track his entire flight on NORAD’s Santa Tracker website at noradsanta.org or on Twitter at @NoradSanta.

According to NORAD, he is expected to take off at 3 a.m. Christmas Eve morning.

To reach the Santa trackers, call 1-877-Hi NORAD (1-877-446-6723) or e-mail

