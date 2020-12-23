Advertisement

New campaign encourages wearing a mask, especially over the holiday season

By Holly Chilsen
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 4:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Despite health warnings, Americans are breaking a record for travel during the pandemic. Over the weekend, TSA screened more than a million passengers a day. That outpaces the number of people who traveled over the Thanksgiving holiday. Now there’s a new campaign focused on encouraging people to follow safety precautions to slow the spread of the coronavirus, like wearing a mask.

“I see that people are really wanting to gather with their families and friends over the holiday season,” said Dr. Jasmine Marcelin from the Infectious Diseases Society of America.

But along with CDC guidelines, she urges people to find a safer alternative to your celebrations.

“It’s really important for us to remember that the safest way for us to celebrate the holidays at this point in time is to do so with members of our family who are within our immediate household,” she said.

Dr. Marcelin added that if you do end up interacting with others outside your home -- wear a mask. And to help with that important message, IDSA partnered with the Ad Council to create a new campaign called “Mask Up, America”

“With this campaign, we’re sharing how people can empower themselves by wearing their mask.”

Make sure it fits properly, both over the nose and mouth. If it starts to slide down while you’re talking, that’s an indication that it doesn’t fit the way it should. Dr. Marcelin said wearing a properly fitted mask is the best way to get back to what was.

“We don’t know what normal is going to look like as we move forward and look toward ’21, but if we want to be able to get back together in groups, gather in large groups with our friends and family and loved ones, then masks are going to be really important.”

Brian Grefe, the airport director at Central Wisconsin Airport in Mosinee, said luckily people are following the mask rules there. He said there has been about 20-150 travelers come through CWA every day recently, which is slightly more than what he’s seen on other days during the pandemic. Grefe expects 150 or more people to travel every day between Christmas and New Year’s Day.

He also wants to remind travelers to show up at least 90 minutes before their scheduled flight, and make sure any gifts you may be carrying are not wrapped. You can find more useful tips at www.tsa.gov

