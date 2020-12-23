Advertisement

Milwaukee County spent nearly $1.7 million on Trump recount

Election workers, right, verify ballots as recount observers, left, watch during a Milwaukee...
Election workers, right, verify ballots as recount observers, left, watch during a Milwaukee hand recount of presidential votes at the Wisconsin Center, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, in Milwaukee. Wisconsin finished a partial recount of its presidential results on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020 confirming Democrat Joe Biden's victory over President Donald Trump in the key battleground state. Trump vowed to challenge the outcome in court.(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 11:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The presidential recount in Wisconsin’s Milwaukee County came in slightly under budget, at nearly $1.7 million, according to data released Wednesday.

George Christensen, the clerk of the state’s largest county, released numbers that show it spent $1.69 million on its recount, with nearly a third of that — $550,450 — going to rent space for the effort.

Christensen said the county expected the recount would cost a little more than $2 million.

President Donald Trump’s campaign paid $3 million in advance for recounts in Milwaukee and Dane counties, which are Democratic strongholds. Trump lost Wisconsin to Democrat Joe Biden by 0.6 percentage points. Under state law, losing candidates can request recounts but must pay the cost upfront if they lose by more than 0.25 percentage points. The recounts resulted in a slightly larger lead for Biden.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wind chill values early Christmas Eve
First Alert Weather: A First Alert Day issued for Today into Thursday
This is a 2012 photo of Kevin Greene of the Green Bay Packers NFL football team. This image...
Former Packers assistant coach Kevin Greene dead at 58
John Gates, 51, and Lisa Xiong, 33
2 sentenced to federal prison for their roles in meth trafficking ring
Aspirus Wausau Hospital received the Moderna vaccine
Aspirus Wausau Hospital receives Moderna vaccine
State reports one-day record 120 COVID-19 deaths

Latest News

Poet came to the Humane Society of Marathon County as a stray a few weeks ago.
Pet Project: Meet Poet
Pet Project: Meet Poet
Pet Project: Meet Poet
Fun holiday recipe you can make and enjoy with your family
Fun holiday recipe you can make and enjoy with your family
Wind chill values early Christmas Eve
First Alert Weather: A First Alert Day issued for Today into Thursday