Merrill Police seeking info in hit-and-run case

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Merrill Police Department is asking for the public’s help solving a hit and run case that happened earlier this month.

Investigators said around 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 15 a woman was walking her dog near the intersection of Tannery Road and S. Foster Street when she was hit from behind by a vehicle.

The driver left the scene and left the woman lying in the road. After the collision, the vehicle went east on Tannery Drive. Police said the woman had significant injuries.

Anyone with information should call Merill Police at 715-536-8311, Crime Stoppers at 715-536-3726 or the P3 app, or message their Facebook page.

