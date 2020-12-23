CWA Prepares for slow holiday travel weekend and icy weather

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -

While many are traveling for the Holiday, the Central Wisconsin Airport in Mosinee is still expecting things to remain slow.

Since the pandemic, the small airport has been operating at 40% capacity to limit crowding, and due to the lack of demand for flights. Brian Grefe, the airport director said low turnout isn’t going to kill them but is excited for people to begin flying again.

“Once we get through this we’ll be able to be stronger, healthier, and quite honestly operate a little bit better just given some of the protocols we’ve implemented because of COVID-19. So, once the pandemic is over and it will be only a matter of time. Air travel will rebound and we’ll be ready for whatever is next,” Grefe said.

Over the last few months, CWA has spared no expense on cleaning and safety protocols. The airport sanitizes three times a day and has moved towards a virtually touch-free system from the time you arrive to take off.

This weekend the airport is also preparing for troublesome weather. All staff members remain on standby all year long in case something in the forecast comes up.

For this weekend the staff is prepared to clear the runway of both snow and ice. While they can’t use salt, Grefe said they have a large toolbox of resources to get the job done.

“We have deicing chemicals we have anti-icing chemicals, very large blowers. And with all this capability, even in a four to a six-inch snowstorm, we can clear an entire runway off in less than half an hour, down to the bare pavement,” Grefe explained.

The CWA asks that anyone who travels with them this weekend continue to be patient with them, wear their mask, and show up 90 minutes before their flight.

