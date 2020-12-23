Consumer Alert: Beware of scammers trying to use second round of checks to their advantage

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Consumer experts are warning everyone to be wary of scammers who will try to use the second round of stimulus checks to try and get your personal information or money.

Action 2 News first reported about these scams when the first round of checks were issued earlier this year.

RELATED: Consumer Alert: Stimulus check scams

Now, the Better Business Bureau of Wisconsin is reminding you to not fall for someone claiming to help you get that money faster.

“Scammers are going to capitalize on that news as quickly as they can,” said Tiffany Schultz, the Regional Director for the Wisconsin Better Business Bureau. “A few things to keep in mind - watch for official communications from news sources or the IRS website about how that stimulus is going to be distributed. If it’s anything like last time, it’ll show up in your bank account and then possibly, you’ll receive a gift card or check if you don’t have any information on file.”

The BBB says scammers have been relentlessly using COVID-19 and economic stimulus to try and trick people.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.