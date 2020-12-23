Church balances COVID-19 safety, celebrating Christmas

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Many of us are planning to go to a church service to celebrate Christmas this week.

At one of the largest churches in Wausau, it won’t look much different than any other service during the pandemic. But you won’t see all the planning making that possible.

St. Anne Catholic Parish has been holding safe services and streaming them online for months now. The difference is they’re expecting a bigger crowd this week. And they want to make sure they’re only sharing Christmas cheer.

“We’ve celebrated Christmas during wartime, we’ve celebrated Christmas during pandemics,” said Pastor Tom Lindner, reflecting on the holiday.

Pastor Lindner is finalizing the details of the mass. Tuesday, a woman with a seating chart was busily sorting out assigned seating.

“Everyone has to register, everyone has to wear a mask, distancing will be honored,” Lindner explained.

If you’re coming to mass, chances are there’s already a seat with your name on it for one of 5 services.

“Five is about as much as we can do physically, so we’ll do 5 liturgies with a little over 100 people,” he said.

The Church is facing a dilemma many churches have tried to balance.

“On the one hand, we’re not sure we should be doing this… we’re discouraged from gathering in groups like this,” he said. “At the same time, there is a great desire for folks to celebrate Christmas.”

And he believes their meticulous plan will keep everyone safe. They’re starting earlier than ever on Christmas Eve while it’s still light out around 2:00 p.m. to accommodate enough services that day.

“What I always say is I don’t want to celebrate mass when you can stop at Walmart on your way home,” he said with a chuckle.

Christmas is meant to be a joyful holiday. But many people are struggling this year.

“We want to provide Christmas mass as Christmas mass is meant to be celebrated. We don’t want it to be a COVID-heavy celebration. At the same time we want to be attentive to the realities of folks,” he said.

He says the difference this year is that the struggle through a difficult year is shared by the entire community.

“Maybe what it allows us to do is move beyond all of the trappings that have been part of Christmas and how we think Christmas as to be, and maybe engage in a new awareness about what Christmas is and what Christmas calls forth from us,” he said.

To find more information from St. Anne Catholic Parish, click here.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.