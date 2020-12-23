Aspirus staff begins round one of Moderna vaccinations

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Aspirus Wausau Hospital has received its first delivery of the Moderna vaccine which arrived at around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 22

The vaccine was delivered in a freezer package and is being stored inside the pharmacy freezer at Aspirus.

Staff said the delivery of the vaccine is both exciting and a relief.

“Friday we received a call that we would be allocated for the Moderna vaccine and yesterday we were notified by FedEx of the delivery,” Aspirus System Pharmacy Director Jill Michaud said. “I’m so excited, I am like a kid at Christmas, I woke up at four in the morning, vaccine is coming today.”

With the delivery of the Moderna vaccine, Aspirus will have six months of stability with the vaccine.

Over the next two weeks, employees at Aspirus Wausau Hospital will be getting the vaccine. The first group of healthcare staff got the shot Wednesday afternoon.

Staff were anxious to receive their first round of vaccinations which included emergency room nurses, physicians, and repertory therapists, all who work closely with COVID-19 patients.

Director of hospital medicine at Aspirus Wausau Hospital Dr. Steve Phillipson was the first among many to receive the vaccine and said it went on without a hitch.

“I just received my Moderna COVID-19 vaccine number one, it’s about as excited as I’ve ever been to get an injection, not only for myself, but for our community and for everything people have suffered through,” Dr. Phillipson said.

There were four different stations set up to supply the vaccine and it’s Aspirus’ plan to schedule staff sporadically going forward to receive it.

While everyone had a positive experience getting vaccinated, many believe the vaccine is effective and safe

“Given the benefit of my experience, I had no issues and I trust the science and I trust the scientists and the physicians that have gotten us to this point in the development and that as soon as they feel comfortable they should get it at their earliest opportunity,” Dr. Craig Destree said.

Destree was the second person to receive the vaccine behind Phillipson and had no negative effects from the shot.

Anyone who received the vaccination will take the second dose after 28 days, which makes people nearly immune to the virus.

