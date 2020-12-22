You Know You’re From...Stevens Point: Hetzer’s Service cash register

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - For 71 years, Hetzer’s Service stood at Church and Division, the bicycle capital of Stevens Point.

“My great, great grandfather had started it in the early 1900′s,” said Scott Hetzer.

1916 to be exact, by George Hetzer. Handed down through three generations of Hetzers.

“The last one that owned it was my great uncle Howard Hetzer.”

In addition to bikes, Hetzer’s ventured into auto repair and a gas station. It was sold in 1987. The old space is now a parking lot without much left behind but pictures and memories.

At least, that’s what Scott Hetzer thought.

“Somebody posted that picture right there on Facebook,” he said, pointing at a picture on his wall. “And I commented, hey I have that picture hanging on my living room wall.”

That sparked a conversation between two strangers.

“Dave’s daughter chimed in, we have the cash register.”

For more than 30 years that 1923 cash register sat in the basement of former Hetzer’s employee, Dave Lutz.

“It was sitting in the back of the shop and I asked Howard, the boss, what are you going to do with it,” Lutz recalled. “He said, probably just junk it. I said, well I’ll take it. So he said, OK.”

“That’s crazy that something like that is still around,” said Hetzer. “I’m like, wow that is awesome. I said I’d kind of love to have something like that.”

The negotiating, if you can call it that, began. But what do you offer for a piece of family history?

“I was told to make an offer,” said Hetzer.

“I could have sold it probably for junk for the brass,” Lutz said.

“Was not a very large amount of money,” Hetzer said about the offer.

“I accepted,” claimed Lutz.

“$100,” Hetzer said smiling.

“I probably would have gone lower,” Lutz said with a laugh.

The next day Hetzer drove from Wausau to Lutz’s house in Whiting.

“It’s a little bigger than I remember it being,” Hetzer thought when he first saw it in person.

A small glimpse into the power of social media and there’s always good out there.

“I mean, if somebody didn’t post that picture, that wouldn’t have happened. Cool coincidence.”

A piece of family history back where it belongs. Hetzer has assured me the cash register will never leave the Hetzer family again. And in due time will be passed down to his kids.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.